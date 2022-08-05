 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 10700 E. County Road 550N in Lerna; Justin Gurley and Emily Gurley of Mattoon to Raven and Brooke Jackson of Lerna, $455,000.
  • 305 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Kelli-Jo and William Pozsgai of Mattoon to Miguel and Mikki Rebollo of Mattoon, $111,000.
  • 2625 Village Road in Charleston; Edward and Cynthia Adams of Charleston to Victor and Linda Seeley of Charleston, $189,150.
  • 1890 Victoria Lane in Charleston; Lu Ding of Mobile, Ala. to Cassandra Schoonover of Charleston, $159,900.
  • 905 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Vicky McCall to Brittany Aitken of Mattoon, $90,000.
  • 1505 Champaign in Mattoon; Jerry Cox of Mattoon to D. Scott and Cheryl Sweet of Mattoon, $5,000.
  • 6895 N. Country Club Road in Mattoon; Chris and Cathy Veech of Gautier, Miss. to Alison Cougill of Mattoon, $335,000.
  • 616 Richmond in Mattoon; Ashley Ward of McHenry to Danny and Marletta Bolin of Mattoon, $84,900.
  • 1420 Adams Ave./123 14th Street in Charleston; William Scott, Manager of Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Mitchel Reuter of Champaign, $63,500.
  • 1712 Southdale Drive in Mattoon; Thomas and Jennifer Rieck of Neoga Gordon Bubeck and Jeanne Medina of Mattoon, $180,000.
  • 950 Edgar Drive No. 14 in Charleston; Robert Todd and Vicky Foster of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $47,000.
  • Approx. three acres of land in Mattoon, PIN# 07-1-01149-000; Bonnie Paszkiewicz of Highland to Wesley and Jane Orman of Gays, $25,000.
  • Approx. 74 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN# 11-0-00412-001; Shirley Dean of Madisonville, Ky., Robert Atwell of Lerna, and Barbara Westerdale of Aurora, Colo. to Schilling Bros., Inc. of Mattoon, $2,368,903.
  • 923 Lynn Wood Drive in Charleston; Leland Grimes, trustee, of Charleston, Carol Grimes, trustee, of Charleston, Charles Fuqua, III of Sebring, Fla. and Ruth Fuqua of Sebring, Fla. to Arboro Properties, LLC of Hindsboro, $190,000.
  • 205 Circle Drive in Mattoon; Charles and Betty Welch of Mattoon to John Stanley and Danielle Stapleton of Mattoon, $110,000.
  • 412 N. 21st Street in Mattoon; Happen Consulting LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company of Galena, Ohio to Washington Savings Bank Land Trust 5050 of Mattoon, $30,000.
  • 215 E. Montgomery Street in Oakland; Tyler Robinson of Brocton and Courtney Robinson of Oakland to Taylor Wilson and Austin Hopkins of Oakland; $88,000.
  • 3 W. Maple Street in Ashmore; Mark Moore of Charleston and Tami Johnson of Ashmore to Stephen Childress of Ashmore, $80,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

