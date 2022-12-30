Coles County real estate transactions

- 100 N. Reel Street in Oakland; Scott Neese of Paris to David Volk and Sandra Volk of Oakland, $98,500.
- 2616 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Mark Harris of Gays and Rachel Harris to Chad Rasmussen of Charleston and Melissa Rasmussen, $48,000.
- 916 S. 13th Street in Mattoon; Pamela Freeland of Spokane Valley, Wash. to David Baldwin of Mattoon, $69,500.
- 8 Brown Court in Mattoon; John Paul and Kerry Jane Taylor of Mattoon to Beck Johnson of Mattoon, $70,600.
- 1613 Frostwood Lane in Mattoon; Judith Rothermel of Tolono to J&T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc., $130,000.
- 3115 Oakwood Drive in Charleston; Richard and Angela Griffin of Mattoon to Robert and Carolyn Bennett of Charleston, $460,000.
- Approx. 4.25 acres of farmland in Mattoon, Humboldt Township, PIN #04-0-00939-001; Carole Miller of Bonita Springs, Fla. to Alice Denininger of Decatur, $49,450.
- 12 Copperfield Lane in Charleston; Vernon Woodley and Asha Woodley of Fort Wayne, Ind. to David Gillespie and Debra Gillespie, Joint Revocable Trust, of Charleston, $200,000.
- 211 W. Pierce Ave. in Charleston; Kathleen Lawrence of Ogden to Christina Parkison of Charleston, $119,900.
- 708 Dakota Ave. in Mattoon; Meredith Kenton and Stanley Kenton of Humboldt to Dakota Jones of Mattoon, $95,000.
- 1818 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Don Hite of Oakland, Lindsay Hall of Sullivan and Christian Franz of Charleston to Amber Furry of Charleston, $89,000.
- 14848 E. County Road 600N in Charleston; Larry Cannon of Charleston to Rex and Ashley Whetsell of Charleston, $278,000.
- 1102 6th Street in Charleston; Illini Park Properties, LLC of Effingham to Raymond Jurek and Nicholas Delrossi of Neoga, $37,000.
- 1119 Timber Lane in Charleston; P-P & W Properties, Inc. of Charleston to Jack Grace and Dennyse Grace of Charleston, $350,000.
- 2217 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Megan Lawrence of Mattoon to Tyler Walters Orr of Neoga, $20,000.
- 200 Circle Drive in Mattoon; Sean Myers and Christina Zollmann of Mattoon, Rhonda Trujillo of West Melbourne, Fla., Ronald Blaudow, Jr. of Jerome, Mich., and Robert Blaudow of Jackson, Mich. to Larry and Tina Thompson of Mattoon, $171,500.
- 1804 University Drive in Charleston; Jeffrey Lahr and Melissa Lahr of Charleston to Chad Isley and Jennifer Woodall of Charleston, $134,500.
- 2404 Essex Ave. in Mattoon; Amy Kinnett of Griffin, Ga. to Dan and Laura Redding of Mattoon, $132,000.
- 2304 Saratoga Place in Charleston; Betty Smith of Cottonwood, Calif. to Troy and Scarlet Conley of Charleston, $132,000.
- 22485 State Highway 133 in Oakland; Charles Eriksen and Barbara Eriksen trust of Peoria, Ariz. to J. and D. Dust Family Investments, LLC., of Effingham, $1,050,000.
- 411 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Jim Eagan of Mahomet to Mason Peters of Mattoon, $23,000.
- 913 C. Street in Charleston; Mac Apartments, LLC of Charleston to HRG Capital Fund V, LLC of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., $3,000,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office