MATTOON — Students returning to Riddle Elementary School for the new academic year were greeted by a "tunnel" of community members welcoming them back.

The Mattoon school district reported that Riddle had a tradition in years past of having community members welcome students on their first day back to school. Riddle had to put this tradition on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic but was able to bring it back this year.

Some of the community members who turned out to welcome back students on Wednesday, Aug. 16, included athletic teams from Lake Land College and Mattoon High School, Mattoon school board members, district staff, and local emergency responders.

Those in attendance formed a "tunnel" beginning at the front doors and going toward the parking lot. As students came through, those present cheered and gave high fives to them.