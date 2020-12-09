Dear Abby: Boyfriend shows true colors after lung cancer diagnosis

Dear Abby: I need your opinion. I have been with the same guy for 27 years. We never married because we were both married before, and I wasn't into doing it again. I have stuck by him through sickness, hard times and whatever else.

Four months ago I was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. I stopped by his house this week to pick up a rug scrubber and walked in on him having sex with some woman. I feel hurt, angry, mad, sad. It's like, why? Do you think he has been doing this and he just got caught or what?

I didn't say anything. I just left. He called me later and said it was over between us because I'm sick and "can't do anything." I'm in shock. I don't know what to think. I have always been there for him. So why, now that I'm sick and I need him the most, has he turned his back on me? — BLINDSIDED IN OHIO

Dear Blindsided: I am so, so sorry that you had to find out this way — when the chips are down — that the man you have been involved with for 27 years isn't much of a man after all. I do think he has been doing this all these years.