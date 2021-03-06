Dear Abby: Falling-out with friend group puts wife in awkward position

Dear Abby: I'm married to the most patient, loving and wonderful husband in the world. Recently, I had a falling-out with his friend group. I admit I was not a good friend due to mental illness, and I know I may never earn their forgiveness. I'm taking responsibility for my actions and seeking help. Now I want to move on and forget I ever knew them.

The problem is, my husband still hangs out with them. He defended me when they talked negatively about me, and continues to support me in all my struggles, but they're still buddy-buddy as if nothing ever happened. I can't help but think how awkward it is that he hangs out with a bunch of people who hate me.

The last thing I want is to break up a friendship, and I know it's petty to be angry that my husband still hangs with them, but it still leaves a sour taste in my mouth. How can I learn to let go knowing they will be a constant presence in my life and a reminder of how horrible I was? — KEEPING DISTANCE

Dear Keeping: You have a mental illness and you acted out. Your illness caused it, and it does not make you a bad person.