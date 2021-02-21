Dear Abby: Grateful mom honors life of young son's benefactor

Dear Hoping: What a beautiful tribute to a man whose life was well-lived. I hope his family sees your letter. I have often said that Dear Abby readers are the most generous in the world. Bill was an example of that, and I am sure he will be greatly missed. I would like to extend my condolences to his grieving family along with your own.

Dear Abby: I'm one of those sad, stupid women who hang onto dreams of being with the man I love. I will be 70 next year, and I have spent more than 20 years waiting first for his children to grow up, then for the company to grow, etc. It never ends. How I got into this mindset, I can't explain.

It's too late for me, but I want to pass this on to younger women: Get a life. Expand your horizons. Go to school. Be yourselves. Make YOURSELF happy. Dreams are dreams; life is reality. I'm not asking you for advice, Abby, because I now see the light. — FINALLY KNOWS IN ILLINOIS

Dear Finally Knows: Please don't call yourself names. You have learned a valuable lesson, and thank you for wanting to share it. What you wrote is true, and I hope it will provide inspiration to the women to whom you are addressing your message. And one more thing: It is NOT necessarily "too late" for you. Your life isn't over, and if my life is any example, you never know where the road will lead you.

