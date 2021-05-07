Dear Abby: Half-sister obsesses over newfound brother

Dear Abby: I am attending my hubby's 50th class reunion, where I will not know a soul. Can you give me suggestions on topics to talk about? We grew up in different areas of the country. We live on a small farm in the countryside and have kids and grandkids. Thank you. — PREPPING FOR A GOOD TIME

Dear Prepping: Go and enjoy yourself. Don't be nervous. Bring pictures of your farm, your children and the grandkids. View photos of your husband's classmates' families and say something complimentary. ("Aren't they adorable?") Ask what your husband was like when he was their classmate. People love to talk, so be a good listener. Discuss things that interest you and inquire about their interests and activities. The only topics to avoid are religion and politics.

Dear Abby: At 67, I'm an attractive woman. I always have been, but I have been out of the dating scene for several years. Now two men are interested in me.

One is someone I know from work. I have known him a year. He told me he always had a crush but was afraid to make a move. The second guy is someone I just met on a dating site. I haven't had a problem like this for 20 years! What to do? — DILEMMA IN MASSACHUSETTS

Dear Dilemma: You don't have to make an immediate choice. Keep things casual and get to know them both better, assuming you haven't had a personal relationship with your co-worker. Take your time, let the relationships evolve. The answers will become apparent, and you won't have to ask me what (if anything) to do.

