Dear Abby: Letter-writing fades away when needed more than ever

That is the reason why "How To Write Letters for All Occasions" was written. It contains samples of thank-you letters for birthday gifts, shower gifts and wedding gifts, as well as the ones that arrive around holiday time. It also includes letters of congratulations and ones regarding difficult subjects, such as the loss of a parent, a spouse or a child. It can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus a check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby Letters Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price. With the holiday season fast approaching, this is the perfect time to reply with a handwritten letter, note or well-written email.

Because letter composition is not always effectively taught in the schools, my booklet can serve as a helpful tutorial — not only a valuable tool for parents to use in teaching their children to write using proper etiquette, but also a handy guide for anyone who puts off writing because they don't know what to say.

Dear Abby: Is weekly intimacy unusual at 72 years of age? — WONDERING IN TEXAS

Dear Wondering: Not for someone who has a partner who is willing and able.

Dear Veterans: For your service to our nation, I salute you. My thanks to each of you on this Veterans Day. You are the personification of patriotism, self-sacrifice and dedication to our country. Today I would also like to recognize your families for the sacrifices they, too, have made. — Love, ABBY

