Dear Abby: Woman discovers truth about boyfriend's dangerous nature

I understand that he is embarrassed to let his friends know he is now divorced, but his closest friends know. I'm still waiting for a time when I can be a part of his life without hiding, but I'm beginning to feel he has no intention of letting this happen.

He gets irritated and upset with me when I ask if this friend or that knows about the divorce yet. He doesn't want me to meet his friends. Must I just accept that I was never meant to really be a part of his life, even though he tells me he loves me? — STILL IN HIDING IN WASHINGTON

Dear Still In Hiding: I'm sorry, but I think you may be finally reading the handwriting on the wall quite clearly. If he were proud of this relationship and in love with you, he would be showing you off to his friends, not hiding you. Have you actually seen his divorce papers, and are you absolutely sure that this man is divorced?

Dear Abby: I am 64 years old and happily married to a wonderful woman. The problem I'm having is she has a very large family. Most of them walk into our home without knocking. Even if I know they are coming over, it bothers me. I would never, ever walk into any of their homes without a knock. I was raised that you knock before entering, even at my parents' house after moving out on my own. What do you think about this? — PUT OFF IN FLORIDA

Dear Put Off: Out of respect for your feelings, your wife should have spoken to her family years ago and asked them to either call before dropping in on you or, at the very least, knock. And if it's feasible to keep the doors locked, do it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

