Dentist William Havlik retirement celebration set Thursday

MATTOON — A retirement celebration will be held Thursday to mark retiring Dr. William Havlik's last day in the office at Hastings & Havlik Family Dentistry.

Friends and patients are invited to turn out to wish Havlik the best in his retirement after more than 41 years of service and to share refreshments from 1 to 4 p.m. at the dental office, 1017 Broadway Ave.

Havlik completed his undergraduate degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and then completed his dental schooling at the Sothern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in Alton. In 1980, he joined the practice of the late Dr. Jerry Hastings in Mattoon and shortly afterwards they opened an office is Sullivan.

In 1992, Dr. Brian Hastings joined the practice with his father and started working with Havlik. They have both since passed along their love of dentistry to each of their sons, Dr. Myles Hastings and Dr. Chris Havlik. Their sons have joined the practice in recent years and they have all worked alongside each other there.