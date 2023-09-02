CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University alumnus Ray Faulkner has been visiting campus and reflecting on his time there in the early 1970s.

"'We shall overcome' was inculcated in my highly impressionable mind. I developed a strong appreciation for academia, and yet civil rights was paramount," Faulkner said.

The Chicago native enrolled at EIU at age 17. He said his favorite memories of those years include traveling to castle-like Old Main, the "ah ha" moments of institutionalism, engaging with "erudite minds," and having diverse options for research.

After studying at EIU, Faulkner worked in a variety of fields, including marketing the 1977 Muhammad Ali self-starring biopic "The Greatest" overseas. He said this film shows an important part of U.S. Black history that touches on the Olympics, the military and other areas.

Faulkner talks about his experiences with this film further in his "Ali and Me" video on YouTube.

This summer, Faulker has been visiting with EIU community members, including past President David Glassman and new President Jay Gatrell, and talking with them about Ali and about the Tuskegee airmen. He noted Tuskegee airman Charles Hall was an EIU student.

Faulkner said he sees parallels in the struggles that Ali and the Tuskegee airmen, a group of Black military pilots who fought in World War II, faced in a racially divided society. Faulkner said he wants to share that history in the community where he went to college.

"EIU, Charleston and Mattoon are home for me, and bringing wisdom and knowledge to the young upcoming Panthers is my goal," Faulkner said. He added that he left EIU a few classes short of graduating and hopes to eventually complete his studies there.