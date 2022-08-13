Allenville Christian Church to host concert by The Lesters

ALLENVILLE — The Allenville Monthly Gospel Concert Series continues with a performance by The Lesters, performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Allenville Christian Church, 201 Allen St.
Over the years, different generations of The Lester family have kept the family ministry going since 1925.
Opening for The Lesters will be AFC Ministries' Gregory T. Ridenhour.
This is a free concert; however, donations will be accepted
There will be a finger food fellowship following the concert.
For more info you can contact Greg Ridenhour at 217-317-1419 or via email at greg@afcministries.com.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
Cosmic Blue Comics
Mattoon Arcade
Icenogle's
Cooks Mills
Mister Music
Sound Source Guitar Throw
Vette's
FutureGen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!