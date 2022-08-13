Allenville Christian Church to host concert by The Lesters

ALLENVILLE — The Allenville Monthly Gospel Concert Series continues with a performance by The Lesters, performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Allenville Christian Church, 201 Allen St.

Over the years, different generations of The Lester family have kept the family ministry going since 1925.

Opening for The Lesters will be AFC Ministries' Gregory T. Ridenhour.

This is a free concert; however, donations will be accepted

There will be a finger food fellowship following the concert.