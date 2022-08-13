 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allenville Christian Church to host concert by The Lesters

The Lesters Gospel

The Lesters will perform next week at Allenville Christian Church

 Submitted photo

ALLENVILLE — The Allenville Monthly Gospel Concert Series continues with a performance by The Lesters, performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Allenville Christian Church, 201 Allen St.

Over the years, different generations of The Lester family have kept the family ministry going since 1925.

Wesley United Methodist Church to host discussion on school year stress and anxiety

Opening for The Lesters will be AFC Ministries' Gregory T. Ridenhour.

This is a free concert; however, donations will be accepted

There will be a finger food fellowship following the concert.

For more info you can contact Greg Ridenhour at 217-317-1419 or via email at greg@afcministries.com.

