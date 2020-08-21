'Bible 101' course to be offered at Charleston First Baptist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Pastor Steve Hayes will be teaching a "new eight-week class" entitled "Bible 101," at 9 a.m. Sept. 13. Pastor Steve has taught this introductory class for over twenty years. It is open to anyone who seeks to understand the Christian faith. He will teach you how to study, understand, and fall in love with the Word of God.

Topics such as prayer, how to know the will of God, the meaning and importance of fellowship, how to have a quiet time, and stewardship that honors God will be discussed. In the final two weeks of the class a spiritual gifts test is given and evaluated.

As a reward a Tyndale Hard Cover NIV Bible will be given for completion of this program. You may use this Bible to familiarize yourself with this great tool as you take the course. (Limit one bible per family). Masks are required and all will be six feet apart. The class is limited to twenty people. Please reserve your spot. Call First Baptist Church for reservations. 217-345-5081 The church is located at 2800 University Drive Class in Charleston, Illinois.

