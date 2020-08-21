 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Bible 101' course to be offered at Charleston First Baptist
0 comments
editor's pick

'Bible 101' course to be offered at Charleston First Baptist

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Pastor Steve Hayes will be teaching a "new eight-week class" entitled "Bible 101," at 9 a.m. Sept. 13. Pastor Steve has taught this introductory class for over twenty years. It is open to anyone who seeks to understand the Christian faith. He will teach you how to study, understand, and fall in love with the Word of God.

Topics such as prayer, how to know the will of God, the meaning and importance of fellowship, how to have a quiet time, and stewardship that honors God will be discussed. In the final two weeks of the class a spiritual gifts test is given and evaluated.

As a reward a Tyndale Hard Cover NIV Bible will be given for completion of this program. You may use this Bible to familiarize yourself with this great tool as you take the course. (Limit one bible per family). Masks are required and all will be six feet apart. The class is limited to twenty people. Please reserve your spot. Call First Baptist Church for reservations. 217-345-5081 The church is located at 2800 University Drive Class in Charleston, Illinois.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News