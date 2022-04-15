 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Big Mo to perform as part of Allenville Gospel Concert Series

  • 0

ALLENVILLE — Enjoy an evening of Southern Gospel Music featuring Big Mo at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Allenville Christian Church, 201 Allen Street, as part of its Monthly Gospel Concert Series.

Big Mo is a Dove Award nominee for Soloist of the Year, Song of the Year and Musician of the Year. Big Mo has won many other awards in his time in the Southern Gospel industry. Opening for Big Mo will be local Southern Gospel recording artist Gregory T. Ridenhour.

This is a free concert, although a free will offering will be taken.

Finger-foods will follow the concert.

For more information, contact Greg Ridenhour at 217-317-1419 or at greg@afcministries.com

Big Mo, Gospel

Big Mo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if your kids are constantly sick from school or daycare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if your kids are constantly sick from school or daycare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News