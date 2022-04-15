Big Mo to perform as part of Allenville Gospel Concert Series

ALLENVILLE — Enjoy an evening of Southern Gospel Music featuring Big Mo at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Allenville Christian Church, 201 Allen Street, as part of its Monthly Gospel Concert Series.

Big Mo is a Dove Award nominee for Soloist of the Year, Song of the Year and Musician of the Year. Big Mo has won many other awards in his time in the Southern Gospel industry. Opening for Big Mo will be local Southern Gospel recording artist Gregory T. Ridenhour.

This is a free concert, although a free will offering will be taken.

Finger-foods will follow the concert.

For more information, contact Greg Ridenhour at 217-317-1419 or at greg@afcministries.com

