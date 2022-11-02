 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Candy making a long tradition for Mattoon church bazaar

  • 0

MATTOON — Volunteers have spent much of this week carrying on the United Methodist Women's long tradition making homemade candy for their annual bazaar, to be held Saturday at First United Methodist Church.

Much of their work Wednesday morning in the church's kitchen focused on mixing up peanut butter fudge and penuche, which is a brown sugar-based fudge. For the penuche, volunteers spread out the sticky batter on marble slabs and then dropped portions onto wax paper to cool.

Candy making

Volunteers Deb Holschbach, Becky Baker and Nancy Dearking make penuche, a brown sugar-based fudge Wednesday morning at First United Methodist Church for the United Methodist Women's annual bazaar Saturday there. 

The penuche were then separated onto small serving plates and bagged. Tables in a nearby classroom were already covered with chocolates, chocolate fudge, divinity, toffee and more. Volunteer Mona Buckley said the candy project's matriarch, 94-year-old Alice Nelson, also has sweet treats in the works.

"She is the brittle expert. She is making peanut, pecan and cashew brittle," Buckley said. Nelson, known as the "Candy Lady," has been making brittle for the bazaar since the early 1980s, when she suggested adding homemade candy to this event and recruited candy makers from the congregation.

Candy sorting

Volunteer Buckley looks over toffee, fudge, divinity, chocolates and more Wednesday morning at First United Methodist Church in preparation for the United Methodist Women's annual bazaar Saturday there. 

The United Methodist Women's bazaar is set for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist, 1601 Charleston Ave. The event also will feature baked goods and crafts for sale, plus a chicken casserole lunch at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Several other church bazaars are planned that day in the Coles County area. 

Candy mixing

Volunteer Cheryl Jones begins mixing up a batch of peanut butter fudge Wednesday morning at First United Methodist Church for the United Methodist Women's annual bazaar Saturday there. 
Crafts at the bazaar

Pictured, from the left, are Phyllis Dickinson, Melissa Ferguson and Jan Bullock displaying some of the crafts that will be on sale at the United Methodist Women's annual bazaar Saturday at First United Methodist Church

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to attract winter wildlife to your garden

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to attract winter wildlife to your garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News