Candy making a long tradition for Mattoon church bazaar

MATTOON — Volunteers have spent much of this week carrying on the United Methodist Women's long tradition making homemade candy for their annual bazaar, to be held Saturday at First United Methodist Church.

Much of their work Wednesday morning in the church's kitchen focused on mixing up peanut butter fudge and penuche, which is a brown sugar-based fudge. For the penuche, volunteers spread out the sticky batter on marble slabs and then dropped portions onto wax paper to cool.

The penuche were then separated onto small serving plates and bagged. Tables in a nearby classroom were already covered with chocolates, chocolate fudge, divinity, toffee and more. Volunteer Mona Buckley said the candy project's matriarch, 94-year-old Alice Nelson, also has sweet treats in the works.

"She is the brittle expert. She is making peanut, pecan and cashew brittle," Buckley said. Nelson, known as the "Candy Lady," has been making brittle for the bazaar since the early 1980s, when she suggested adding homemade candy to this event and recruited candy makers from the congregation.