Charleston Community Thanksgiving Dinner in the works

The dinner is organized by the Home Church and prepared in the kitchen at The Villas of Holly Brook senior living community. The meals offer turkey, dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and pumpkin pie.

Meals will be delivered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Charleston. Community members can reserve meals for delivery by calling 1-217-294-0861 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in advance. The dinner serves emergency responders and others working on Thanksgiving, senior citizens, Eastern Illinois University students, and anyone else in need of a hot meal.