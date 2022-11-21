Charleston Community Thanksgiving Dinner in the works

CHARLESTON — Volunteers are set to deliver free traditional holiday meals on Thursday as part of the annual free Charleston Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The dinner is organized by the Home Church and prepared in the kitchen at The Villas of Holly Brook senior living community. The meals offer turkey, dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and pumpkin pie.
Meals will be delivered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Charleston. Community members can reserve meals for delivery by calling 1-217-294-0861 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in advance. The dinner serves emergency responders and others working on Thanksgiving, senior citizens, Eastern Illinois University students, and anyone else in need of a hot meal.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.