Charleston Community Thanksgiving Dinner in the works

Volunteers organized by the Home Church stand ready to serve meals prepared at Villas of Holly Brook for the 2019 Charleston Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The 2022 dinner is set to delivery meals on Thursday.

Home Church in Charleston organized the free dinner for the third year in a row.

 DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

CHARLESTON — Volunteers are set to deliver free traditional holiday meals on Thursday as part of the annual free Charleston Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The dinner is organized by the Home Church and prepared in the kitchen at The Villas of Holly Brook senior living community. The meals offer turkey, dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and pumpkin pie.

Meals will be delivered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Charleston. Community members can reserve meals for delivery by calling 1-217-294-0861 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in advance. The  dinner serves emergency responders and others working on Thanksgiving, senior citizens, Eastern Illinois University students, and anyone else in need of a hot meal.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

