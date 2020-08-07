Charleston First Baptist to host Glenna Hiatt performance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Charleston First Baptist Church located at 2800 University Drive is hosting Glenna Hiatt during the worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday August 9th.

Glenna is a retired Marriage and Family Therapist who has dedicated her life to Christ, worshiping Him, and sharing His love with as many people as possible. Glenna shared; “Worshiping Jesus through song is one of the best ways we show Him that we love Him” The songs she sings and the music she provides offer comfort and peace often when we need it the most.

First Baptist Church is following CDC and Public Health guidelines at every service to make your worship experience as safe as possible. Masks are always required and to be left on, social distancing is our routine. You are ushered in, seated, and ushered out.

If you are a guest and plan on visiting, please call 217-294-1700 or 217-345-5081 to make a reservation. A reservation is necessary to stay under attendance guidelines.

