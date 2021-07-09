Charleston football coach to speak at First Baptist Church

CHARLESTON — Jerry Payne, Charleston High School football coach, will be speaking at the First Baptist Church in Charleston, 2800 S. University Drive, at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Payne has been a teacher and coach for more than 25 years, starting with Junior League Football. Last season, under his leadership, the CHS football team finished with four wins and two losses, their best record in many years.

Payne learned lessons about hard work early in life. Originally from the small town of Potosi, Missouri, he worked his way west and has lived in Illinois for most of his recent years.

As a young man, he was always open to the Christian message delivered in the Scriptures. Several years ago, he attended and was certified in a Lay Speaker Christian Seminar. He still often spends time challenging and encouraging other Christian coaches.

