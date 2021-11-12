 Skip to main content
Charleston-Mattoon Women's Connection to meet

CHARLESTON — The Charleston-Mattoon Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon Thursday, Nov. 18, at the East Harrison Street Church of God in Charleston.

The theme for the meeting is “Thank You, Veterans!” There will be a meal at noon followed by a special presentation on “Quilts of Valor,” presented by Alice Dyson. Rita Ford from Geneseo will be the special speaker for the event.

Reservations and cancellations are due by Monday, Nov. 15. The cost is $12, inclusive. Contact Nita at 217-232-5565; shradersn@yahoo.com or Sandy at 217-549-5511.

