Charleston-Mattoon Women's Connection to meet

CHARLESTON — The Charleston-Mattoon Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon Thursday, Oct. 28 at the East Harrison Street Church of God in Charleston.
The speaker will be Karen Blankenship from Peculiar, Missouri. Her topic is “The Elephant in the Room” – Dealing with Conflict.
There will also be a Silent Auction to benefit Stonecroft Ministries. Please bring items for bid.
Reservations and cancellations are due by Monday, Oct. 25. Contact Nita at 217-232-5565; shradersn@yahoo.com or Sandy at 217-549-5511.