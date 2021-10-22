 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charleston-Mattoon Women's Connection to meet

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Charleston-Mattoon Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon Thursday, Oct. 28 at the East Harrison Street Church of God in Charleston.

The speaker will be Karen Blankenship from Peculiar, Missouri. Her topic is “The Elephant in the Room” – Dealing with Conflict.

There will also be a Silent Auction to benefit Stonecroft Ministries. Please bring items for bid.

Reservations and cancellations are due by Monday, Oct. 25. Contact Nita at 217-232-5565; shradersn@yahoo.com or Sandy at 217-549-5511.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What your Halloween candy says about you

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What your Halloween candy says about you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News