Christmas Cantata and live Nativity at Wesley United Methodist

CHARLESTON — Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston is hosting its annual Christmas Cantata and live Nativity Scene.

The Christmas Cantata, “Festival of Christmas,” will be held Sunday, Dec. 12. Under the direction of Chancel Choir Director Michael Mellott, the Wesley Chancel Choir will present at both the 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services.

Wesley United Methodist Church also welcomes the community to their annual live Nativity Scene from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the church parking lot. Come and see volunteers bring the story of Jesus Christ to life. This free and safe event is great for the whole family. No registration is required

In addition, a donations drive-through event will take place on Sunday afternoon of Dec. 19, in conjunction with the church’s Live Nativity. Wesley’s Church and Society team is hoping to assist three local agencies with their missions of serving people in need: Standing Stone, HOPE of East Central Illinois and the EIU Campus Food Pantry.

Don't miss either of these free events at Charleston Wesley. For more information, contact the Wesley United Methodist Church office at 217-345-3917.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.