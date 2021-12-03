CHURCH BRIEFS: Christmas bazaars and craft fairs

Greenup United Methodist to hold Christmas Bazaar

GREENUP — The Greenup United Methodist Church, located at 201 N. Kentucky Street, invites everyone to attend their annual Christmas Bazaar, held from 8:30 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the church.

Homemade cookies will be available by the baker's dozen. Crafts and Christmas decorations will be sold along with various other items on the bake sale tables.

Lunch will also be served. The menu will be chili, vegetable soup, sandwiches, homemade pie, tea and coffee. Carry outs will be available.

Santa Shopping spree to be held

MATTOON — Harford Heart and Home presents a "Santa Shopping Spree" from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Central Community Church, 200 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon.

Admission is free. There will be plenty of vendors to enjoy. Come take a picture with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 pm

Shelby Christian Church to hold Christmas Vendor and Craft Fair

SHELBYVILLE — A Christmas Vendor and craft fair will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Shelby Christian Church, 200 N. Hickory St., Shelbyville

The event will feature over 25 vendors, over 35 silent auction items and a bake sale.

Rork’s Pork Barbecue will start serving lunch at 11 a.m.

The proceeds from entry fees, bake sale and silent auction will go to Shelby Christian Church Mission Trip.

To submit your items to CHURCH BRIEFS, email cwalker@jg-tc.com or call 217-238-6864.

