Sunday night sermon series set

CHARLESTON — Pastor Steve Hayes, a teacher and biblical counselor for more than 30 years, with Aimee Wetenkamp leading contemporary praise filled worship, is kicking off a 15-week sermon series on the Bible at 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1.

A free weekly study guide is provided. For deeper study or for small groups, John MacArthur's book “Revelation” will be available for purchase.

The service is limited to 80 people. Call (217) 345-5081, or (217) 294-1700 to reserve a spot.

Masks and social distancing are required. Charleston First Baptist Church is located at 2800 University Drive in Charleston. For more info, go to www.charlestonfbc.org or view its Facebook page.

To submit your items to CHURCH BRIEFS, email cwalker@jg-tc.com or call 217-238-6864.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.