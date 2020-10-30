CHURCH BRIEFS

Sunday night sermon series set
CHARLESTON — Pastor Steve Hayes, a teacher and biblical counselor for more than 30 years, with Aimee Wetenkamp leading contemporary praise filled worship, is kicking off a 15-week sermon series on the Bible at 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1.
A free weekly study guide is provided. For deeper study or for small groups, John MacArthur's book “Revelation” will be available for purchase.
The service is limited to 80 people. Call (217) 345-5081, or (217) 294-1700 to reserve a spot.
Masks and social distancing are required. Charleston First Baptist Church is located at 2800 University Drive in Charleston. For more info, go to
www.charlestonfbc.org or view its Facebook page.
Ashmore Estate Psychiatric Hospital
1961: Ashmore Estates Psychiatric Hospital grand opening attracted more than 3,300 persons. Tours were conducted at the facility which adjoins Illinois 16 between Charleston and Ashmore. The hospital is set up to accommodate 25 patients. Eventually it is expected to have a staff of 30 to 35 persons.
file photo
Coles County Daily Times
1966: Coles County Daily Times near the square in Charleston.
file photo
Community Memorial Hospital
1957: Open house is being held in this new Charleston Community Memorial Hospital. Patients are to move in from Montgomery Hospital. The new structure, which can hold a maximum 54 bed patients, was built at a cost of about $750,000 and was financed by gifts from the public. The fund campaign was started off by a $50,000 donation. The site was also turned over to the Chamber of Commerce which has been a leader in community efforts to obtain a new hospital.
file photo
Country Club
1952: A large brown shingled clubhouse is the center of most activity at the Charleston Country club. The club is located three miles west of Charleston on route 16 and is open the year round.
File photo
Downtown Renovations
1984: Rick Childers (left), Bruce Deitz and Mark Witt plant a tree in downtown Charleston as part of streetscape renovations.
file photo
Food Pantry
1990: Volunteer Edith Roberts, chairman Mike Strader and volunteer Shirley Ensler have lots to do at the Charleston Food Pantry.
file photo
Haunted mansion
1991: An old oval photo shows the Charleston mansion long ago. The house was builtin 19853, the Victorian mansion on Jackson Street can trace its spooky lineage to the moment the first brick was laid.
file photo
High School
1928: new Charleston High School on Jan. 13, 1928.
file photo
Movie theater
1983: The Will Rogers theater has movie-goers line up early at these prices. The theater reopened after several months.
file photo
Water Supply Shortage
1940: Lifted from a pool in the Embarras River east of town, this six-inch stream from an emergency pump brought from St. Louis was being depended upon by Charleston to replenish the dwindling reserve in the city's intake reservoir.
file photo
To submit your items to CHURCH BRIEFS, email
cwalker@jg-tc.com or call 217-238-6864.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!