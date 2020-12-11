CLERGY VIEW: No more New Year’s resolutions

So that should be our #1 goal: to know Jesus better. We do that by spending time in his word every day and by talking to him about every little and big thing in our lives: the hard things. The happy things. The things that make us angry. Or worry us. He knows what it’s like to live here — he was a man who experienced everything we go through.

I don’t know this, but I have a theory that when Jesus hung on the cross, part of the torture of it was that he experienced every sin, every ounce of shame, every horror you and I have gone through. He lived it while he hung there in our place. And that’s one reason he died so quickly. So, you can talk to him about everything that’s in your heart and in your life and he gets it.

The great thing about Jesus is, because he’s God, he can do something about what’s bothering us. That’s why we need to commit our ways — our goals — to him. He’s the one who gives us the power and wisdom to accomplish them.

Let me say something about goals: they are for us, not others:

I want my husband to stop throwing clothes on the floor next to the hamper

I want my co-workers to quit gossiping

I want the government to __________