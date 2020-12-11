CLERGY VIEW: No more New Year’s resolutions

I never make New Year’s resolutions. I’m too hard on myself when I break them — which I always do. Then I end up feeling guilty, and that’s a waste of time. So I set goals instead, and post them on my bedroom wall, where I review them often to remind myself of what I’m shooting for. A lot of them are ministry-focused: writing and speaking goals. Some are health-oriented. And others have to do with my spiritual life. I’d like to control my tongue and my temper, for instance. That to me, is spiritual.
Did you know that a study by Psychology professor Dr. Gail Matthews, at the Dominican University in California, showed you are 42 percent more likely to achieve your goals if you write them down. I hope that means if someone who doesn’t write their goals down earns $10 an hour, I can earn $420 and hour if I write my goals! Better yet, if I write down “Lose ten pounds this year,” or “quit yelling,” or “publish 20 articles,” I’m more likely to achieve that goal than if I didn’t write it. Wow.
God has something to say about goals. We just read in Proverbs that if we commit our dreams and goals to the Lord, he will help them come true. Then in Phil we saw that the greatest goal we could have is to know Jesus and be found in him.
I want to know Jesus so well that when I meet him face to face, I’m not surprised. When I see how powerful, how loving, how good he is in person, I can say, “I knew that! I’ve experienced your power, your love, and your goodness for over five decades.”
So that should be our #1 goal: to know Jesus better. We do that by spending time in his word every day and by talking to him about every little and big thing in our lives: the hard things. The happy things. The things that make us angry. Or worry us. He knows what it’s like to live here — he was a man who experienced everything we go through.
I don’t know this, but I have a theory that when Jesus hung on the cross, part of the torture of it was that he experienced every sin, every ounce of shame, every horror you and I have gone through. He lived it while he hung there in our place. And that’s one reason he died so quickly. So, you can talk to him about everything that’s in your heart and in your life and he gets it.
The great thing about Jesus is, because he’s God, he can do something about what’s bothering us. That’s why we need to commit our ways — our goals — to him. He’s the one who gives us the power and wisdom to accomplish them.
Let me say something about goals: they are for us, not others:
- I want my husband to stop throwing clothes on the floor next to the hamper
- I want my co-workers to quit gossiping
- I want the government to __________
Those are not goals. Goals are personal, what I want to do in my life or see changed in my life. They are also realistic and attainable. I don’t have a goal of being an astronaut because it’s not realistic or attainable for me. But I can exercise a few more minutes a week than I did last year, or learn ways to relax a bit more so clothes on the floor don’t bother me, or learn to walk away from gossip and not listen to it. With God’s help, we can change our lives. We can make a difference in our families, our workplace, our communities, the world!
Goals are good. They are ideas from God. We need to have goals, and ask God to help us attain them.
Start small. Start with three or five things you want to see happen this next year. Write them down and put the list in a prominent place where you’ll see it regularly. You’ll be surprised how fast those goals will happen if you see them and commit them to the Lord. You might have to add more before the year is out, when the five you chose have already come to pass!
Let’s start today. Grab a 3 x 5 card or a small sheet of paper. At the top, write 2020. Put “To know Jesus better” as the first goal. Then ask God to give you a couple more you’d like to see happen in the next year. Make them realistic and attainable.
Now place your hands on that list and pray over your goals.
If they don’t happen as fast as you like, keep committing them to the Lord. Keep praying over them. And don’t let guilt sneak in and steal your joy. This is between you and God. Satan has no place in you; you belong to Jesus.
— Jeanette Levellie, of Paris, is a pastor's wife and has published five books, stories in Guideposts, War Cry, and Focus on the Family magazines, greeting card verses, and calendar poems. She writes once a week for Hope Splashes, her devotional/humor blog at www.jeanettelevellie.com.
