COVID brings about lasting changes to funeral industry in Central Illinois

MATTOON — During the past two years, COVID-19 took away the many of the traditional opportunities for loved ones to mourn and celebrate those who passed away.

Before the pandemic, a typical service at Schilling Funeral Home in Mattoon consisted of a visitation, service and burial with casket.

But times have changed.

“It has become common to see more direct cremations and graveside services with families also opting to schedule a celebration of life or memorial service at a later date,” said Schilling funeral directors in a joint press release. “Masks and social distancing are also commonplace.”

With the easing of COVID-related restrictions, representatives of local funeral homes said they are beginning to plan and schedule more full traditional services.

According to Bryan Mose, funeral director for Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, the services are designed to provide the surviving loved ones with support from friends and family, not just honor the deceased.

“There was a community outpouring and the ability for folks to gather and remember a life well lived,” he said. “But COVID really made us pivot.”

In Phase 1 of the Restore Illinois mandates following the arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020, social gatherings were limited to 10 people, altering traditional funeral plans.

The Brintlinger and Earl funeral staff allowed mourners to enter the funeral home in shifts. “We held people outside the funeral home,” Mose said. “As five left, five could come in.”

Families also chose to delay services or keep the ceremony private. Determining when the families and friends could safely gather is a difficult decision, Mose said. “We have these waves,” he said.

A funeral service months after the loved one had passed was an opportunity several families utilized. It was an option the funeral directors were surprised to see.

“There’s that initial sense of grief and mourning, people kind of worked through that. I thought a lot of families might be hesitant to reopen those old wounds,” Mose said.

According to the funeral directors, the loved ones unfortunately had to go without the community support they needed during a difficult time. “And people still value that tradition of being able to receive that support,” Mose said.

The funerals aren’t just for the survivors. The deceased had lives of their own as well. Other people close to them were usually the first to be separated from the funeral services. “All of those people really didn’t get to express their grief because of the limitations,” Mose said.

Through some creative and technical opportunities, services were shown as they happen through Facebook Live or Livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

“So that friends and families can participate in services that are being streamed over the internet in real time,” Schilling Funeral Home directors said.

“It’s not usually the first choice,” Mose said. “But as opposed to not being able to do it all, I would do it that way.”

With COVID-19 cases on the life slowly returning to normal, funeral staff said they are beginning to see some of the traditions return.

“We’re starting to see the crowds come to gather again,” Mose said. “But it does follow a wave. Everybody wants to be safe.”

Mike Seitz, owner of Seitz Funeral Home in Moweaqua and Assumption, agreed. “Not much like we did pre-COVID,” he said. “But we are still having a return to large funerals and visitations.”

Private services have become more popular. “And I don’t know if that will go away after COVID,” Seitz said. “A lot of families like that. It’s a little more quaint and private.”

Graveside services were used more often during the pandemic. Another swing Seitz observed are services held on Saturdays. “It’s really stretched cemetery workers and vault companies to have enough staff to man all the services on Saturdays,” he said.

Cremations have become more popular in the last 20 years. According to funeral directors, the value in a cremation does not take away from the services. “It’s a time to meet with family and friends,” Seitz said.

Funeral directors and staff have been busier during the pandemic. Not necessarily because of COVID-19 deaths, but because of the conditions the world is living in.

“It’s just been a rough two years,” Seitz said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0