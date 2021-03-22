Diocese of Springfield announces modified dispensation regarding Mass attendance

SPRINGFIELD — The Diocese of Springfield has released modified guidelines regarding the obligation to attend Mass.

The general dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass due to the pandemic expires on April 11, and most Catholics will again be under that obligation. Catholics in the following categories still have dispensation from attending Mass and Holy Days services:

Those 65 and older;

Those at risk for severe illness due to pre-existing conditions as described by the Centers for Disease Control;

Those who care for the sick, infirm and homebound;

Women who are pregnant;

Those who cannot be accommodated at Mass because the church was at safe-distancing capacity;

Those who are sick, have a fever, exhibit flu-like symptoms, or believe they have been exposed to a contagious disease such as COVID-19 are excused and do not require a dispensation, as they are morally obligated to stay home to avoid exposing others;

