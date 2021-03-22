Diocese of Springfield announces modified dispensation regarding Mass attendance

SPRINGFIELD — The Diocese of Springfield has released modified guidelines regarding the obligation to attend Mass.
The general dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass due to the pandemic expires on April 11, and most Catholics will again be under that obligation. Catholics in the following categories still have dispensation from attending Mass and Holy Days services:
- Those 65 and older;
- Those at risk for severe illness due to pre-existing conditions as described by the Centers for Disease Control;
- Those who care for the sick, infirm and homebound;
- Women who are pregnant;
- Those who cannot be accommodated at Mass because the church was at safe-distancing capacity;
- Those who are sick, have a fever, exhibit flu-like symptoms, or believe they have been exposed to a contagious disease such as COVID-19 are excused and do not require a dispensation, as they are morally obligated to stay home to avoid exposing others;
“The date I have chosen to lift the general dispensation is Sunday, April 11, celebrated liturgically in the Church as Divine Mercy Sunday on the second Sunday of Easter, beginning with the Saturday anticipated Masses the evening before,” Bishop Thomas Paprocki said.
“The Easter season is a very fitting time to renew our commitment to worship Our Lord every weekend in commemoration of His Resurrection and to pray for God’s Divine Mercy to heal the sick and bring an end to this pandemic.”
