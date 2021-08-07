Eastern Illinois University all-American to speak at First Baptist Church

CHARLESTON — Mike Larson will be the guest speaker at First Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
Larson, who graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1977, is a three time NCAA All-American in track and cross country. At one time, he held a dozen EIU running records.
Following graduation, he worked in Christian schools around the country from Virginia to California with a few middle west areas as well. He was a teacher, administrator and coach. For the last 20 years, he has been an associate pastor at Troy Baptist Church in Troy, Missouri.
First Baptist Church is located at 2800 S. University Drive in Charleston.