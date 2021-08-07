Eastern Illinois University all-American to speak at First Baptist Church

CHARLESTON — Mike Larson will be the guest speaker at First Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

Larson, who graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1977, is a three time NCAA All-American in track and cross country. At one time, he held a dozen EIU running records.

Following graduation, he worked in Christian schools around the country from Virginia to California with a few middle west areas as well. He was a teacher, administrator and coach. For the last 20 years, he has been an associate pastor at Troy Baptist Church in Troy, Missouri.