 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastern Illinois women's basketball coach to speak at First Baptist Church

  • 0
Matt Bollant speaks

Pictured, EIU Head Women's Basketball Coach Matt Bollant, who will speak at this Sunday's service at the First Baptist Church in Charleston.

 Submitted photo
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Matt Bollant, the head women’s basketball coach at Eastern Illinois University, will be speaking at the First Baptist Church in Charleston, 2800 S. University Drive, on Sunday, July 4.

Bollant has 25 years of successful college coaching experience and before coming to EIU four years ago, having coached at the University of Wisconsin (Green Bay) and the University of Illinois (Champaign).

His EIU teams are now very competitive in the Ohio Valley Conference and as a coach, he enjoys teaching and encouraging athletes to learn the importance of spiritual values as well as becoming competitive on the basketball floor. Growing up in a large Minnesota family, he graduated from Winona University and he and his wife now have five girls in the family.

Bollant will speak at the 10 a.m. service. His topic will be “We are already on the Victorious Team.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask your wedding guests for money instead of gifts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask your wedding guests for money instead of gifts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News