Family Worship Center opening new campus

CHARLESTON — Excitement is in the air for the future of a downtown church building. Family Worship Center (FWC), will soon have two locations. FWC, will be holding their first service in Charleston at the former First Christian Church, 411 Jackson Ave.

FWC has been working with Christ First Church of Charleston to purchase this facility since early 2020. Updates have been completed to the sanctuary, with more updates planned for 2021. The nearly 24,000 square foot facility will host Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., in tandem with FWC’s main campus in Mattoon. It will also host a 6:30 PM Wednesday night service. Plans to resume the idled “5th quarter” after Charleston football games are also in the works.

FWC has taken a pioneering approach to ministry in Coles County, with three pastors that speak on a rotation. Founding Pastor Brad Brown, Executive Pastor Matt Frederick, and Family Ministries Pastor Brandon Wright. The pastors have three distinct styles, and the rotation has proven effective. FWC was founded in 2011 and has grown to an average attendance of over 500 congregants on Sunday mornings.