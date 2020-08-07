Family Worship Center opening new campus

CHARLESTON — Excitement is in the air for the future of a downtown church building. Family Worship Center (FWC), will soon have two locations. FWC, will be holding their first service in Charleston at the former First Christian Church, 411 Jackson Ave.
FWC has been working with Christ First Church of Charleston to purchase this facility since early 2020. Updates have been completed to the sanctuary, with more updates planned for 2021. The nearly 24,000 square foot facility will host Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., in tandem with FWC’s main campus in Mattoon. It will also host a 6:30 PM Wednesday night service. Plans to resume the idled “5th quarter” after Charleston football games are also in the works.
FWC has taken a pioneering approach to ministry in Coles County, with three pastors that speak on a rotation. Founding Pastor Brad Brown, Executive Pastor Matt Frederick, and Family Ministries Pastor Brandon Wright. The pastors have three distinct styles, and the rotation has proven effective. FWC was founded in 2011 and has grown to an average attendance of over 500 congregants on Sunday mornings.
Pastor Frederick says, “Before COVID and this uncertainty, we were beginning to look for an avenue to have two services, or seat additional people in our main campus, it’s a good problem to have, but we were out of room.” “God has provided us a beautiful new building, in a location that will be more convenient for those coming from the East side of Coles County and beyond.”
Pastor Brown adds “We are excited to expand our ministry into the heart of Charleston, showing the heart of Jesus.”
For Pastor Wright, a Charleston Native it feels more personal “To be ministering in my hometown, a place where I grew up, a place I love and am deeply committed to…it’s really a dream come true...FWC is a fixture in the Mattoon area, we hope to be a big part of the Charleston Community as well.”
For the congregation in Mattoon, not a lot will change. “The only difference from what we do now is on Sundays that we normally wouldn’t be giving the message, one of us will be in Charleston instead of in the audience.” Said Pastor Frederick. “God is giving us an opportunity to expand his kingdom, and to empower people to a relationship with Jesus Christ, and we intend to get to work.”
FWC is inviting the public to the opening service on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. FWC Charleston can be found at 411 Jackson Ave. Charleston, online at https://fwcmattoon.com/ or via their app in the Apple store, or Google Play store. To learn more about the church they can be reached at 217-234-6022.
