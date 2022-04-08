Family Worship Center to host The Old Paths in Concert

MATTOON — The Family Worship Center will host The Old Paths in Concert at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 10, for a free performance during the Sunday morning Worship Service.

With many years of ministry experience, The Old Paths Quartet materialized out of Atlanta, Georgia, to become one of the most influential, trend-setting Christian groups in Southern Gospel.

After taking some time off in 2016, the quartet made the announcement in January 2017 to return to the road with the lineup of Tim Rackley, Douglas Roark, Daniel Ashmore and the addition of Steve Ladd.

For more information visit www.theoldpathsonline.com.

The Family Worship Center is located at 5475 Lerna Road in Mattoon. For more information please contact the church office at 217-234-6022.

