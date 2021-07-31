Fellowship of Christian Athletes representative to speak at First Baptist Church

CHARLESTON — Colton Anderson will be the guest speaker at First Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.

Anderson is in his third year as a district representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

A former high school and college athlete himself, he now guides and encourages coaches and athletes at 12 high schools and 14 middle schools in Edgar, Clark, Coles and Cumberland counties. He works with numerous travel and club teams.

In addition, he coordinates an Eastern Illinois University Coaches Bible Study and small groups of Panther athletes.

First Baptist Church is located at 2800 S. University Drive in Charleston.

