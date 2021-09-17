First Presbyterian of Mattoon to host prayer garden dedication

MATTOON — The First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon is dedicating its Prayer Garden, a natural climate solutions project co-organized and funded by Faith in Place, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

The church also will host an open screening of the educational environmental documentary, "Kiss the Ground" immediately following the dedication.

The church received a $9,000 subaward grant from Faith in Place, funded through the Lumpkin Family Foundation, to launch a natural climate solutions project in early 2021. This funding was used by the church to create a prayer garden with trees and native plants on its property, located at the western corner of Charleston Avenue and 1st Street.

Faith in Place is a multifaith environmental justice non-profit that works with communities of faith across Illinois to educate, connect and advocate for healthier communities. The organization works to establish Green Teams in houses of worship, working with diverse faith leaders to educate their unique faith communities on energy and climate change, sustainable food and land use, water preservation, advocacy and youth engagement.

This project utilized nature-based climate strategies to help capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and improve air quality. Since many houses of worship have unutilized land that they maintain every month, nature-based climate projects like a prayer garden is an easy way people of faith can help take action on climate change.

While Alwerdt’s Gardens created the design and planting of the garden, maintenance of the prayer garden will be maintained by members of the First Presbyterian Church’s Green Team.

"Kiss the Ground," is an educational documentary discussing the immense benefits of regenerating the world’s soils — including the potential to rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies.

“The planting and tending of this Prayer Garden and the educational event following the dedication shows that our house of worship cares about the environment and building healthier communities,” said Pastor Matthew Froeschle.

“We are excited for this opportunity to teach about good environmental stewardship here in Mattoon, and to add another beautiful space for prayer and meditation that helps preserve the natural wonders that are unique to Illinois,” he added.

