First Presbyterian to host fundraising book sale

MATTOON — The Women of Sarah’s Circle group plans to hold a book sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave., in Mattoon.

This First Presbyterian group has gathered a large collection of books in children’s, mystery, romance and many other genres to sell to raise money for its charitable programs.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

