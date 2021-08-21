First Southern Baptist Church of Mattoon welcomes new pastor

MATTOON — First Southern Baptist Church of Mattoon recently welcomed their new pastor and his family to Mattoon.

Dr. John Coin preached his first sermon on Sunday morning, Aug. 8

Coin, his wife Rachel, daughter Ziva (10) and son George (8) all hail from Holland, Mich.

Coin holds a June 2000 bachelor of science and a June 2004 master of arts degree from Grand Rapids Theological Seminary and a December 2014 doctor of educational ministry degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has nine years of experience as a youth director and 17 years of experience as a senior pastor.

He and his family are excited to be in Mattoon and look forward to serving this community and the surrounding area.

First Southern Baptist Church of Mattoon is located at 3521 Dewitt Ave. and can be reached at 217-234-8314.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.