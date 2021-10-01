 Skip to main content
Grandparenting conference to be held at First Christian Church

MATTOON — The First Christian Church of Mattoon will host a grandparenting conference on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21-22.

There is no cost to attend. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Sessions run from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day with the option of attending any or all sessions. WBGL-FM will also be on site, and attendees are welcome to visit their booth as well.

To register at no cost, please email the church at fcchurch@consolidated.net so the church can know how many attendees to plan for. 

First Christian Church of Mattoon is located at 1600 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.

