GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group to meet at Broadway Christian Church

MATTOON — Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program held at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon.

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, Biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real life stories of people, followed by small group discussions about what was seen on the video.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling or other family member or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one's death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.

You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal life and renewing your hope for the future.