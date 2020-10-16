GriefShare program to host 'Surviving the Holidays' seminar

MATTOON — GriefShare is hosting a Surviving the Holidays seminar on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon.

Please arrive around 8:30 a.m. for pre-registration and enjoy a light breakfast.

The seminar is for people facing the holidays after a loved one's death. Whether it has been several years or just weeks, all will benefit from attending this special event. If anyone wishes to bring a support person or family members they should be included in the registration process.

This helpful, encouraging seminar features video interviews with top Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective, personal testimonies from other GriefShare participants plus object lessons. A special candle-lighting ceremony will also be part of the program.

This seminar is combined with a group discussion of the materials presented and those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, a gospel presentation, journal ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season.

Please preregister by Wednesday, Oct. 28, to be guaranteed a gift of a memorial Christmas ornament you will be assembling that morning. Please bring a small pair of scissors.