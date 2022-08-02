GriefShare support group to meet at Mattoon church

MATTOON — GriefShare Support Group will be meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. starting Sunday, Aug. 7, at Broadway Christian Church on South 9th Street in Mattoon.

GriefShare features national recognized experts on grief recovery topics that include "Is This Normal?", "The Challenges of Grief," "Grief and Your Relationships," Why?" and "Guilt and Anger" along with object lessons and a free journal.

This is a no cost support program for those who have lost a loved one, but please pre-register at broadwaycc.org/events or griefshare.org For more information and to pre-register if this is your first meeting, contact the church at 217-235-4009.