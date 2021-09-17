Harvest Ministry parking lot concert at Wesley United Methodist Church

CHARLESTON — Wesley United Methodist Church of Charleston is welcoming the community to the Tim Price and Harvest Worship Band Parking Lot Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Bring your chairs to sit outdoors for an evening of music for all ages.

Based in Troy, Tim Price and Harvest Ministry has been going since 1996. Though group members change each season, Harvest has recorded music available on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon and more. The worship team leads for conferences, camps and churches all over the Midwest.

For more information, call the Wesley United Methodist Church office at 217-345-3917. The concert is free but a free-will donation will be taken.

