 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harvest Ministry parking lot concert at Wesley United Methodist Church

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Wesley United Methodist Church of Charleston is welcoming the community to the Tim Price and Harvest Worship Band Parking Lot Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Bring your chairs to sit outdoors for an evening of music for all ages.

Based in Troy, Tim Price and Harvest Ministry has been going since 1996. Though group members change each season, Harvest has recorded music available on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon and more. The worship team leads for conferences, camps and churches all over the Midwest.

For more information, call the Wesley United Methodist Church office at 217-345-3917. The concert is free but a free-will donation will be taken.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to pick your pumpkin 101

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to pick your pumpkin 101

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News