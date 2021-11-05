Holiday Bazaar, Coats 4 Kids Giveaway

St. Charles Church to hold Bazaar

CHARLESTON — St. Charles Church, at 921 Madison Ave. in Charleston, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

Twenty-five crafters and vendors will be present. There will also be a silent auction, a cookie sale and lunch will be served between 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. complete with homemade pies.

After shopping at the bazaar, don’t forget to check out the Book Sale at the Carnegie Public Library, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 pm.

Coats 4 Kids Give-Away

MATTOON — A free Coats 4 Kids Give-Away will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.

Child must be present to receive a coat.

This outreach is sponsored by First Christian Church. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed.

For more information, contact the church at 217-234-2928.

