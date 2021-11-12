Holy Hands Ministries accepting bookings for 2022

Holy Hands Ministries is accepting bookings for 2022 for their Puppet and Drama team presentations. The newest production includes black light puppetry, music, and a message about how both young and old can worship together.

Holy Hands Ministries reaches beyond the walls of the traditional church to encourage people to experience the blessing of service while enjoying uplifting fellowship via puppets and drama. They serve the Lord with this ministry by worshiping together, fellowshipping with one another, discipling one another, and reaching out to others with the “good news” in their productions.

Their ministry to the community and churches includes:

• Full length puppet productions.

• Children’s worship programs.

• Training for those who would like to learn puppetry.

Holy Hands Ministries is made up of individuals from different walks of life, different age groups, and different churches. The ministries exist to help every team member grow in Jesus while spreading the Good News of the Gospel via the use of puppets and drama.

All of their productions are based on Bible stories or principles.

Their ministry also supports a number of missions projects including:

• Compassion International

• Nehemiah Ministries

• Crisis Pregnancy Center of Eastern Illinois

• Oblong Children’s Home

• Cure International

• Love Packages

For more information or to schedule a presentation, call Director Linda Smith at 217-348-5827 or via e-mail at holyhands61920@gmail.com

