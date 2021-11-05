 Skip to main content
Homecoming Gospel Choir to perform at Toledo Christian Church

TOLEDO — The Toledo Christian Church would like to invite the public to a performance of The Homecoming Gospel Choir on Sunday, Nov. 7.

This two-hour concert will feature many singers and musicians from all across southern and central Illinois, featuring many soloists, duets, trios and quartets singing popular gospel songs and hymns. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be received.

This will be the final concert of the year for the Homecoming Gospel Choir. The concert starts at 6 p.m.

Toledo Christian Church is located at 501 S. Maryland in Toledo.

For more information, contact the Toledo Christian Church at 217-849-3187.

