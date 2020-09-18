Immaculate Conception events planned

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Fr. George Knab, OMI, will lead a Rosary Renewal Parish Mission at Immaculate Conception Church on Sunday, Oct. 4, through Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Monday through Wednesday there will be an 8:30 a.m. opportunity to join them in church followed by discussions with refreshments in the Immaculate Conception Parish Center or each evening at 7 p.m. in church.

The Immaculate Conception Parish Center will also host a free family movie night screening of the movie "Fatima" (PG-13) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Feel free to bring snacks. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during this event.

Please contact Carla Will at (217) 234-0431 or carlajanewill@yahoo.com with questions.

