Immaculate Conception to hold 3rd Annual trivia night and silent auction fundraiser

MATTOON — Mattoon’s St. Vincent de Paul Society is hosting its annual trivia night and silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event, which supports those in need in Coles County, will be held at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 1920 Richmond Ave.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 6 p.m.

Cost is $10 per person and teams of up to eight can fit comfortably at each table. Those who arrive without a team will be grouped together by organizers or possibly assigned to other teams that need additional members.

A silent auction will also be held. Items include a Mattoon YMCA gift package including a three-month membership certificate, a six-ticket Brookfield Zoo and one night hotel stay package, tickets to the St. Louis Repertory Theatre, tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and various sporting event tickets.

Organizers also will hold an informal table decoration contest. Teams may pick whatever theme they wish.

Soda and pizza sold while supplies last but attendees can bring anything else they would like.

tp reserve a table, call the Mattoon Immaculate Conception Church at 217-235-0539 or send an email to st.columcillesullivan@gmail.com. Please include your name, number of people, phone number, and if you would be willing to add members to your team if you have under eight participating.

For more information, email gibson0512@hotmail.com.