Internet safety and human trafficking seminar to be held

MATTOON — “Internet Safety, Human trafficking online” is the topic of a special adult only seminar at Maranatha Baptist Church of Mattoon at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

“Eden’s Glory” an organization specializing in rescuing people from human trafficking will be leading the discussion. One in five children received a sexual solicitation over the internet in the past year. One in 33 of those children received threats, requests to meet, phone calls, mail or gifts.

Twelve to 14 is the age girls are most often trapped into the sex industry in the U.S., with seven to nine being the age for boys. Attend this seminar to hear about the vulnerabilities, warning signs, and get some prevention tools to help protect your family.

All adults are welcome to attend. There is no charge.

If you would like more information please contact Maranatha Baptist Church at 217-234-4777 website: www.mbcmattoon.com

