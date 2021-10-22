Local doctor ordained to the priesthood

MATTOON — Episcopal Bishop The Right Reverend Paul E. Lambert ordained the Rev. David R. Knox to the Sacred Order of Priests on Monday, Oct. 18.
The ceremony took place at Trinity Episcopal Church at 2200 Western Ave. in Mattoon at 6 p.m.
Knox, M.D., 52, is also a physician who practiced at Carle Hospital until he took a leave of absence to attend Nashotah House Seminary. He was ordained a deacon in March 2021 and graduated in May. He will now be Priest-in-Charge at Trinity Episcopal Church in Mattoon and also resume his medical practice.
The Rev. Knox resides in Charleston.
There was a reception following the ordination service in the Parish Hall of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon.