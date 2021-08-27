Maranatha Baptist in Mattoon to host bluegrass concert, guest evangelist

MATTOON — Maranatha Baptist Church of Mattoon is hosting Evangelist Phil Schipper and Lindley Creek on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Schipper spent almost a year recovering from COVID-19. Having traveled extensively across the U.S. he knows firsthand the difficulties and challenges that are associated with this pandemic.

Lindley Creek is a family Bluegrass band that is a regular feature at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. They will be giving a free concert in the morning at 10:30 a.m. and during the evening service at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Maranatha Baptist Church 217-234-4777 or visit www.mbcmattoon.com.

