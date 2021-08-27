 Skip to main content
Maranatha Baptist in Mattoon to host bluegrass concert, guest evangelist

Lindley Creek

Pictured, Bluegrass band Lindley Creek, who will perform two shows this Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon.

 Submitted photo
MATTOON — Maranatha Baptist Church of Mattoon is hosting Evangelist Phil Schipper and Lindley Creek on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Schipper spent almost a year recovering from COVID-19. Having traveled extensively across the U.S. he knows firsthand the difficulties and challenges that are associated with this pandemic.

Lindley Creek is a family Bluegrass band that is a regular feature at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. They will be giving a free concert in the morning at 10:30 a.m. and during the evening service at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Maranatha Baptist Church 217-234-4777 or visit www.mbcmattoon.com.

