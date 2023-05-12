MATTOON — The renovated building that previously housed Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for more than five decades has completed its first academic year as a school for grades kindergarten-12th.

The 45 students at this school, Maranatha Christian Academy, celebrated the final day of the academic year on Wednesday by enjoying a bounce house, cookout and other activities as they looked forward to summer break.

Administrator Ryan Haifley celebrated while also looking ahead to a busy summer of the school hosting its inaugural Kids Summer Camp from May 30-July 28, plus getting its east wing ready to hold vocational and band programs. He said such continued growth is the goal of the school's leadership team.

"It's what gets us up in this morning," Haifley said of expanding program range at the school, 3516 W. Powell Lane, along West DeWitt Avenue/Illinois 121.

The academy got its start nearly 10 years ago as a home school support service for families at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt Ave., and expanded in scale over time. Haifley said the academy outgrew the small Sunday school-size rooms at the church, which led them to seek larger classroom space elsewhere.

Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation closed in 2018 and this approximately 37,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1963-1964, had sat vacant until Maranatha began renovating it in fall 2021. Contractors and volunteers worked to get this campus ready to open in fall 2022.

"We had a great crew of people that helped us," Haifley said. "We did a lot of work in a little bit of time."

That crew included Ernie Secrest, a member of the academy board. Secrest said she was glad to help with "a little bit of everything," including cleaning and window washing.

Secrest said the students who attended classes in small spaces at the church subsequently enjoyed having their own cubbies and lockers at the new location. She said the school administrator and his extended family, including his father, Maranatha Rev. Dan Haifley, played a big part in making this move possible.

"This family has been amazing. They are behind this 200% and that is really meaningful," Secrest said.

Haifley said there is uncertainty whenever an organization moves to a new location, because, "You don't know what you don't know until you know it." He said there were maintenance issues that popped up over the winter, but use of the renovated facility has gone smoothly otherwise.

Workers took pairings of two former nursing home living units and combined them into single classrooms throughout much of the four-wing building by removing interior walls. The wings are helping provide separate learning areas for the elementary, middle and high school grade levels.

High school teacher Nancy Purdy has been among the instructors staffing these classrooms. This year, she taught the first two seniors, Michael Cline and Landon Dunaway, to graduate from the academy at its new location. Purdy said she came out of retirement from Mattoon High School to help at the academy.

"It's growing by leaps and bounds," Purdy said. The building has been renovated with the goal of having room for 120 students.

Growth in 2022-2023 included the launch of a middle and high school girls basketball team under the academy's Huskies mascot name. Haifley said the team practiced in the nearby First Southern Baptist Church gym, where the academy also holds PE classes, and played at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

Haifley said the academy intends to eventually build a gym addition. In the near term, he said they plan to have the east wing ready by fall to host home economics and industrial arts classes, plus the band program it started this year with the help of music instructor Chris Keniley. He said they also will have a full-time science teacher in their lab this fall.

"We are excited to be part of the Mattoon community," Haifley said.