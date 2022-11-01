 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR KIDS | MATTOON

Mattoon church youth group plant pollinator garden

Migratory monarch butterfly listed as endangered species

MATTOON — The three new milkweed plants outside First United Methodist Church yielded more than 30 monarch caterpillars that families there raised and then released as butterflies this fall.

Parishioners hope that these endangered monarch butterflies being able to take flight is just the beginning of the environmental benefits that will result from the new pollinator friendly garden that First United Methodist youths planted this year at the church, 1601 Charleston Ave.

Pollinator garden

Elliott Burrell, 14, of Mattoon hammers a sign into place Sunday morning to mark a new pollinator-friendly garden at First United Methodist Church in Mattoon.

"I am very happy that our church is trying to do more for the planet and that we now have a beautiful garden," said 12-year-old Ella Viertel of Charleston, who helped raise some of the butterflies and plant the garden. She also said, "I am very passionate about the environment. I think that is something that I want to do when I get older as a career."

The garden was made possible by a $3,643 grant from local environmental non-profit organization Faith in Place through funding provided by the Lumpkin Family Foundation’s Nature-Based Climate Action Program in early 2022. An additional $500 from the Illinois Great Rivers Conference Reboot Youth Ministries program was awarded for the project.

Dedication

Ella Viertel, 12, of Charleston, at right in the foreground, watches as the pollinator friendly garden that she helped plant is dedicated on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Mattoon. 

Faith in Place, an affiliate of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin Interfaith Power & Light, works with faith communities to develop and coach church Green Teams to take on on environmental projects in their community. The organization also provides free environmental education opportunities through its Youth Empowerment Program.

“Through thoughtful coaching and partnership, these passionate young leaders (at First United Methodist) were able to develop a beautiful nature-based project that exemplifies powerful climate action on a local level,” said Christina Krost, who is Green Team coach at the church and the Illinois senior policy coordinator at Faith in Place. Her husband, Todd Krost, is pastor at the church.

Garden sign

Lincoln Wheeler, 14, of Mattoon hammers a pollinator garden sign into place during the dedication ceremony on Sunday for the new garden at First United Methodist Church in Mattoon.

Krost said the youths started planning their project in May and eventually planted approximately 15 native grasses and plants, including the milkweed that is the exclusive food of monarchs. She said the garden will help provide habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators, capture carbon from the atmosphere, and absorb storm water. The church plans to install a rain barrel and bench next spring as part of its plans for the garden, located along the east side of the building.

The church dedicated the garden during rainy weather Sunday morning following a youth-led service. The dedication ceremony was punctuated by cousins Elliott Burrell, 14, and Lincoln Wheeler, 14, both of Mattoon, hammering pollinator friendly garden signs into the ground. Burrell said afterward that he had fun working with the other youths to plant the garden and appreciates that his grandfather, Mike Budde, hauled in mulch for the project.

"It was good to get together and do something for the community and make our church look nice," Burrell said.

Garden family

Christina Krost, Green Team coach and Illinois senior policy coordinator at Faith in Place, and her 9-year-old daughter, Harper, point to features of the new pollinator friendly garden at First United Methodist Church in Mattoon during the dedication ceremony on Sunday. She is standing alongside her husband, Todd Krost, who is pastor at the church.
Monarch butterflies have reached endangered status. But it's not all bad news.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

