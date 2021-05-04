Mattoon churches to mark National Day of Prayer

Rev. Dan Haifley of Maranatha Baptist Church said other churches participating in the prayer gathering will include The Fields, First Presbyterian, Grace Fellowship, Liberty Life, Lifepointe, and Truth & Grace Fellowship. The event will include prayers for the community and citizens, city administration, police, fire department, schools, health care workers and the nation.

Haifley said everyone is welcome to attend the gathering at noon at Heritage Park, on the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street. He said local churches have held this event at various locations over the years, including outside the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and City Hall.