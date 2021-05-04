 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon churches to mark National Day of Prayer
0 comments
top story

Mattoon churches to mark National Day of Prayer

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Several local churches have partnered to hold a National Day of Prayer gathering on Thursday in downtown Heritage Park.

Rev. Dan Haifley of Maranatha Baptist Church said other churches participating in the prayer gathering will include The Fields, First Presbyterian, Grace Fellowship, Liberty Life, Lifepointe, and Truth & Grace Fellowship. The event will include prayers for the community and citizens, city administration, police, fire department, schools, health care workers and the nation.

Coles County Master Gardeners to host Planting “Pizza” in a Bucket workshop

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Haifley said everyone is welcome to attend the gathering at noon at Heritage Park, on the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street. He said local churches have held this event at various locations over the years, including outside the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and City Hall.

St. John's Lutheran School Eagles archery coach Larry Miller discusses the team. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The size of your home can impact the environment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News